VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

