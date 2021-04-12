VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EGY stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
