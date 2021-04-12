VAALCO Energy’s (EGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON EGY opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.71. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 64.90 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.