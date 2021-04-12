VAALCO Energy’s (EGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.32% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON EGY opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.71. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 64.90 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.
About VAALCO Energy
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.