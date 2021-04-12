Vai Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $187.45 million and $13.37 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.33 or 0.00707319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,114.03 or 1.00204234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.37 or 0.00992428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai's total supply is 205,901,658 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

