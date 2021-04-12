Vale S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

