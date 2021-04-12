Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $9,983,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. North American Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 266,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 121,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 914,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,533,945. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

