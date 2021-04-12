Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.20. 8,041,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.