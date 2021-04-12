Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.85. 20,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

