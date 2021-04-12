Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 19,200 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,043. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76.

