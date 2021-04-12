Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $570.61. 59,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.06. The firm has a market cap of $353.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.