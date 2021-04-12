Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,543 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.40. 38,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

