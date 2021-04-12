Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $69.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $69,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,515. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

