Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,968 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Kimball Electronics worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

KE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. 715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

