Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.77. 78,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,587. The company has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

