Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,597. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

