Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 168,736 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $38,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

RSP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.98. 30,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,715. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $145.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

