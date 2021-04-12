Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 299 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

