Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.62. 251,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,547,877. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

