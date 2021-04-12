Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,815 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.31. 57,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

