Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,155 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 606.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.57. 42,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $189.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.