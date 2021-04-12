Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,697 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE KO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $53.27. 121,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,954,674. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

