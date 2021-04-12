Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,339 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $106,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

