Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

VLO stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,368.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

