Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.00

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 9866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

