VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $28,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.41 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

