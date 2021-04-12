VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is Marks Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 9.5% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

SMH traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.95. 234,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.03. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $122.75 and a 1 year high of $258.59.

