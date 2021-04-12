Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $308.26. The company had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.11. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $156.00 and a 52-week high of $308.99.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.