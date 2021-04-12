Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $181.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

