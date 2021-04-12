Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Monument Capital Management’s Largest Position

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

VEA stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $50.56.

