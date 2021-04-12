Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $78,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,053. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

