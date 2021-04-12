Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $272.14 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day moving average of $247.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.