Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Prosperity Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $271.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.28 and its 200 day moving average is $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

