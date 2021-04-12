Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.39. 34,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,265. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

