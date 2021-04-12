Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $147,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,261,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.18. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average is $343.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $220.62 and a 12-month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

