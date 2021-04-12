Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Novak Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Novak Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $88.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.