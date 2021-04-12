Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $192.73 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $192.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

