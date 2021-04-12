Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 229.2% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.06. 6,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.