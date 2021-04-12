Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.