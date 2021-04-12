Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $137.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

