Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

