Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

