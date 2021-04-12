Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.19 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.