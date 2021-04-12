Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

