Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.06 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

