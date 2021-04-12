Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $281.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.62 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

