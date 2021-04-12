Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,215,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

