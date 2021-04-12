Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.98 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $249.38 and a 12 month high of $378.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

