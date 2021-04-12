Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $378.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $249.38 and a 12 month high of $378.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.