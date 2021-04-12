Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $377.82. 166,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.38 and a 52 week high of $378.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

