Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND opened at $84.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

