Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

